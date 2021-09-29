Opelousas PD: Victim in Sunday shooting wanted in Port Barre shooting

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in a recent shooting investigation.

Officials say that officers responded to shots fired in the area of St. Cyr & Blanchard Streets on Sunday morning, September 26, at about 3:30 AM.

OPD says officers were in the area monitoring traffic from local nightclubs and made contact with the victim in the shooting, identified as Jamarcus J. Hardy of Port Barre.

Port Barre PD

Officers learned that the shots may have been fired from what the victim, Hardy, described as a brown Buick. No other information was available at the time of the shooting, they say.

Police determined that the victim, Hardy, was at the time wanted by police in connection to a shooting investigation in June that occurred in Port Barre on Osage Street. Police say he was wanted for a number of charges, including attempted second degree murder.

That shooting injured a "targeted" 17-year-old juvenile, Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux told KATC at the time.

Opelousas Police say Hardy was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and was listed in serious condition. He is being treated for "a serious gunshot wound," Boudreaux adds.

Law enforcement in the hospital's jurisdiction have been notified of the warrants and a hold has been placed on Hardy, Boudreaux says.

"As soon as he is stable and healthy enough, we are going to execute arrest warrants and bring him to jail to face the charges against him," he adds.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel