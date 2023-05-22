Police release identity of motorcyclist killed in crash

GRAND COTEAU, La. — The identity of the motorcyclist killed over the weekend has been released.

On May 21, 2023, at 6:00 pm, the Grand Coteau Police Department, with the assistance of the Sunset Police Department, St. Landry Parish Sheriffs Office, and Louisiana State Police, responded to interstate 49 northbound near exit 11 for a vehicle upon motorcyclist crash, according to a spokesperson for the Grand Coteau Police Department.

The motorcyclist, Brandon Breaux, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say eyewitnesses stated Breaux was traveling southbound on Interstate 49 when a vehicle entered into his lane of travel causing Breaux to lose control of his motorcycle. He veered into the median and then entered heading southbound into the northbound traffic. Breaux crashed into a northbound motorist then was ejected from his motorcycle.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were transported to a hospital for major injuries.

This case is still under investigation

