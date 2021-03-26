Police looking for suspect in Sunset shooting incident

The Sunset Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a Sunday shooting.

Police say officers responded at 11:50 pm on March 21 to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Richard Street and Pershing Hwy.

Officers say they located a victim at the scene who was uninjured.

According to the department, the victim’s vehicle was damaged with multiple bullet holes and spent bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

Video surveillance obtained by the department showed the driver of a dark colored pickup truck leaving the scene at the same time as the shooting.

Following an investigation, Donte Deon Fontenot was identified as the alleged shooting suspect.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on the following charges:

R.S.14:30 Attempted First-Degree Murder

R.S.14:95.1 Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

R.S.14:55 Aggravated criminal damage to property

R.S.32:415 Driving while under suspension

Anyone with information on Fontenot's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sunset Police Department.

Fontenot is considered armed and dangerous.

