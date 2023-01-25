Police investigating multiple bomb threats made to St. Landry Parish schools

St. Landry law enforcement is responding to Northwest High, Opelousas High, SLATS, CAPS and Washington Trade School for bomb threats.

Authorities are urging parents to talk to their children about the repercussions of calling in false complaints.

