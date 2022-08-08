Police arrest high school teacher for sex, alcohol charges

Opelousas Police arrested a local man Saturday evening and booked him with several sex-related charges.

The man, Raymundo Clorio, identified himself as a Spanish teacher at a local high school when police confronted him at a Heather Drive business, a spokesman said.

The website of North Central High School lists him as a staff member.

Clorio was arrested after police were called to the business because there was a man who was being belligerent and inappropriately touching employees, the OPD spokesman said. When they arrived they found Clorio, who was apparently intoxicated. Four employees said he touched them, and in two cases it was in such a way as to be considered sexual battery, the OPD spokesman said.

Clorio was taken into custody and transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the following charges:

Two counts sexual battery; two counts simple battery, disturbing the peace by loud and abusive language and disturbing the peace by intoxication.

We've reached out to the St. Landry School System to request Clorio's employment status.

