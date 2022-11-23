Plaucheville man dies in Tuesday crash

A Plaucheville man died in a St. Landry Parish crash Tuesday afternoon.

State Police say Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, was killed in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 71 north of U.S. 190.

The preliminary investigation revealed Adams was driving a car north on US 71. At the same time, an SUV was traveling south behind an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer. The driver of the SUV crossed into the northbound lane to pass the 18-wheeler. The SUV hit Adams' car head-on in the northbound lane of travel.

Witnesses at the scene stated Adams' car did not have any headlights on at the time of the crash.

Adams was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the SUV was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from Adams. The driver of the SUV submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge motorists to use caution during dusk and dawn hours as visibility is limited. Headlights make it easier to see and to be scene. Most vehicle headlights can be left on when using your vehicle’s automatic headlight settings. According to Louisiana law, all vehicles on a roadway shall display lighted lamps (headlights) any time between sunrise and sunset, during unfavorable atmospheric conditions, and with precipitation. Parking lights or corner markers are no substitute to headlights.

Troop I has investigated 56 fatal crashes resulting in 63 deaths since the beginning of 2022.