One person shot in Melville

MELVILLE — A person was shot in Melville last night.

Reports came in during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Melville Police Department's lead investigator for this incident told KATC that someone was shot, but no one was killed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

