Pedestrian shot in Eunice; suspect sought by police

Eunice Police are looking for a man they say shot a pedestrian three times this morning.

The victim was walking down Park Avenue when a man on a bicycle approached him and fired a gun four times at him. The victim was shot three times, police say. The victim, a 39-year-old man, was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police were unable to give information on his current condition.

Police say the suspect in the case is Dustin "Smiley" Gotreaux, 35, of Eunice.

This is believed to be a random shooting of opportunity. Gotreaux has recently made threats of harming others and himself, police allege.

The handgun he allegedly used and possesses is believed to be stolen from a relative, police allege. The bicycle is a red 20" with white or large whitewall tires, police say.

If anyone has information of Gotreaux's whereabouts, please call Eunice Police at 337-457-2626. DO NOT Approach him, police say.