Park Vista Elementary closing early due to water line break

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Due to a break in the main water line affecting Park Vista Elementary, the school will close at 10:30 AM on Friday.

Crews are currently working to repair the break in the waterline, school officials said. School will resume Monday, April 26, 2021.

"If your child is a car rider, you may report to the school at 10:30 AM to pick up your child. Bus riders will be dismissed immediately following the car riders."

The school system asks that those with questions about dismissal to contact the school.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel