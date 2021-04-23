Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Park Vista Elementary closing early due to water line break

Students will be dismissed at 10:30 am
items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Park Vista Elementary in Opelousas / KATC
Park Vista Elementary
Posted at 9:08 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 10:08:08-04

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Due to a break in the main water line affecting Park Vista Elementary, the school will close at 10:30 AM on Friday.

Crews are currently working to repair the break in the waterline, school officials said. School will resume Monday, April 26, 2021.

"If your child is a car rider, you may report to the school at 10:30 AM to pick up your child. Bus riders will be dismissed immediately following the car riders."

The school system asks that those with questions about dismissal to contact the school.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.