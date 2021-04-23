Park Vista Elementary closing early due to water line break

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Due to a break in the main water line affecting Park Vista Elementary, the school will close at 10:30 AM on Friday.
Crews are currently working to repair the break in the waterline, school officials said. School will resume Monday, April 26, 2021.
"If your child is a car rider, you may report to the school at 10:30 AM to pick up your child. Bus riders will be dismissed immediately following the car riders."
The school system asks that those with questions about dismissal to contact the school.
