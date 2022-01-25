Opleousas man arrested in connection with business robberies

A man has been arrested in connection to a string a robberies at businesses in Opelousas and Acadiana.

The Opelousas Police Department says 30-year-old Theodore Silas of Opelousas was arrested on Monday, January 24, in connection with robberies at a Game Stop on January 2 and a Check Into Cash on January 22.

Both businesses are located in the shopping district in the 1700 block of Creswell Lane.

Silas was developed as a suspect after officers reviewed surveillance footage of the area.

OPD worked with the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Sheriff's Office after similar crimes were reported in Lafayette Parish. The department says that Silas is believed to be connected to the Game Stop robbery in Lafayette on December 28, 2021.

Silas was also wanted on a Felony theft charge by the Lafayette Police Department.

Silas was arrested and booked on two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

During his arrest, police say they recovered over $1400 in cash, a firearm believed to have been used in the robberies, and other evidence associated with the alleged crimes.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel