Opelousas woman booked in connection with series of arsons

An Opelousas woman has been booked for the third time with arson.

In a release, the State Fire Marshal's Office reports that Ashley Sims, 40, was booked in June 2022 with arson, again in December with two counts of arson, and again last month with arson.

The June 2022 fire happened in a hotel room on the 1700 block of Commerce Boulevard; the December arrest was in connection with two fires at a home in the 100 block of Cattle Drive. Last month's arrest also was made in connection with a fire at that Cattle Drive home.

Following the last arrest, Sims’ probation was revoked and she remains jailed.

Through these investigations, SFM deputies determined all of these fires involved the same victim, Sims’ ex-boyfriend. Additional suspicious fires with connections to both Sims and the victim, dating back to 2021, are still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about any of these fires, or any other suspicious fires at any time, it can be reported to our office anonymously either through our tip line at 1-844-954-1221 or online at lasfm.org.