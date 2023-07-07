Opelousas woman arrested in July 4 shooting; police seek second suspect

OPELOUSAS, La. — An Opelousas woman is in custody and a second suspect is being sought in the early morning shooting on the Fourth of July that left one man seriously wounded.

According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), investigators arrested 19-year-old Zkeria Francis of Opelousas on July 6 for her involvement in the crime.

Zkeria Francis was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on two counts of Principal to Attempted 1st Degree Murder and two counts Principal to Illegal Use of a Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

Major Mark Guidry, Special Operations Commander, says police are also looking for Johnathan "Red" Joseph Jr. of Opelousas for his role in the crime.

Joseph is facing the following charges: two counts of Principal to Attempted 1st Degree Murder, two counts Principal to Illegal Use of a Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Joseph and Francis conspired to have the victim of the crime go to a specific location, where Joseph shot the victim and fired at another passenger in the vehicle they were riding in, officials report.

The Opelousas Police Department is asking anyone with information about this shooting or the whereabouts of Johnathan "Red" Joseph Jr. to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a cell phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or download the P3 mobile app). Tipsters remain anonymous. Tipsters are eligible for a $2,500 cash reward.