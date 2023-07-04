Opelousas Police investigating early morning shooting

Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 5:00 a.m Tuesday.

Police said according to information provided by the victim and witnesses, the shooting occurred near the intersection of M.L.K. Dr. and Garland Ave.

One adult male victim received a serious gunshot wound to his arm. The victim and a passenger were driving through the area and it is believed that the gunshots came from another vehicle.

The victim was able to drive to a local hospital where he is currently in a local hospital receiving treatment for what is described as a serious injury but non-life-threatening.

Officers are currently reviewing surveillance footage in the area to gather more details about the shooting.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.