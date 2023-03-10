Opelousas woman arrested, accused of abuse at a group home

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested an Opelousas woman in connection with abuse reported at a group home.

Charnette Latrell Guillory, 31, was booked with cruelty to persons with infirmities.

The investigation began earlier this week when deputies with the Elderly Affairs office received a complaint from the state Adult Protective Services about possible abuse involving a 45-year-old woman living in a group home.

Deputies learned that a Melville-based agency had sent Guillory to care for a woman at an Opelousas group home. The manager of that home said the woman reported to her that Guillory had punched her in the stomach during a bath, and she wanted Guillory out of the home.

Deputies spoke to a witness who said Guillory allegedly yelled at the woman she was caring for, telling her that nobody wanted her. Witnesses said they heard Guillory yell, curse and belittle the woman on a daily basis, and that they heard the victim crying when she was in the bathroom alone with Guillory. One witness also said she saw Guillory hit the victim.