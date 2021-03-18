Opelousas unveils another art wrapped traffic signal box

Another traffic signal box in Opelousas is now wrapped in art.

Opelousas Tourism and the Celebrate 300 Commission unveiled the newly painted traffic box on Thursday, March 18.

Located on Creswell Lane at the I-49 Service Road, the box features art by Alicia Johnson-Black.

According to Opelousas Tourism, Alicia is a native of the city and has been a high school art teacher in the New Orleans area.

Organized by Opelousas Tourism, with support from the City of Opelousas, Boxed Art transforms ordinary metal traffic boxes into creative canvases for art.

The boxes are said to highlight the community's character and culture while also enhancing public spaces and highlighting the talents of local artists.

The project began as one of the activities for the City's 300-year celebration in 2020.

Six art-wrapped traffic boxes have already been completed and unveiled which include boxes located at Wallior, Vine, and Landry Streets featuring art by Jerome Ford, Court and Landry Street featuring art by Sue Boagni, Union and Dunbar Streets featuring art by B.J. Smith, North Railroad Avenue and West Church Street featuring art by Ke'Shawn Collins, Bellevue and Main Streets featuring art by Rebecca Henry, and Vine and Market Streets featuring art by Gerri Soileau.

Funding for the project was made possible through a grant from Union Pacific Foundation awarded to Opelousas Tourism.

