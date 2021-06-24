Opelousas shooting suspect arrested after barricading himself inside apartment

The suspect in a May 12 shooting in Opelousas is now in custody, police say.

Donvonta Mallet was arrested Thursday at a residence on Ballard Lane after briefly barricading himself inside a female acquaintance's apartment.

Mallet was wanted in connection with a shooting in the area of Daly and Leo Streets that stemmed from an argument between Mallet and the female victim. Police say Mallet fired several shots at the victim, striking her multiple times, and also struck a male acquaintance of the victim before fleeing on foot. The female victim was brought to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and in serious condition.

The altercation was fueled by a prior disagreement between Mallet and the female victim's male acquaintance, according to police.

Mallet will be booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone.

