Opelousas Police: Altercation leads to shooting, suspect wanted

An Opelousas man is wanted after police say an altercation led to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the area of Daly and Leo Streets.

According to police, officers responded to a complaint of a person being shot just before 3:30 p.m. A female victim was located with multiple gunshot injuries and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The initial investigation revealed that an argument allegedly occurred between the female victim and the suspected shooter, identified as Donvonta Mallet of Opelousas. Police say a male acquaintance of the victim was also involved in the confrontation with Mallet.

Police say at some point during the confrontation, Mallet fired several shots at the female victim, striking her multiple times. They say he also struck the female's male acquaintance with the firearm before fleeing on foot.

The altercation that led to the shooting was fueled by a prior disagreement between Mallet and the female victim's male acquaintance, police say.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Mallet's whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.

