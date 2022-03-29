Opelousas shares the love during Sunday festival

On Sunday, March 27, Opelousas welcomed people of all backgrounds and creeds to celebrate their annual Love Fest at North City Park.

The day began with a worship service at 10:00 am followed by a car show, live music and a few three-on-three basketball games .

Mayor Julius Alsandor said the event was a success thanks to the community's involvement in showing the love.

"What we created is not a success without everybody's participation in showing the love," said Alsandor. "What you're experiencing out here is the love in our community. We have to continue to push this love forward."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel