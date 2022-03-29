Watch
Opelousas shares the love during Sunday festival

Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 11:57:52-04

On Sunday, March 27, Opelousas welcomed people of all backgrounds and creeds to celebrate their annual Love Fest at North City Park.

The day began with a worship service at 10:00 am followed by a car show, live music and a few three-on-three basketball games .

Mayor Julius Alsandor said the event was a success thanks to the community's involvement in showing the love.

"What we created is not a success without everybody's participation in showing the love," said Alsandor. "What you're experiencing out here is the love in our community. We have to continue to push this love forward."

