Opelousas City Administration has announced a road closure that will take place starting Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

According to officials, the left lane on Vine Street starting at Liberty Street will temporarily closed by the City of Opelousas and DOTD for repairs needed between Market and Court Streets.

All cones and road signs will be placed along Vine St (Highway 190 Eastbound) for drivers to be aware and notified.

Traffic will be redirected starting at 7:30 a.m.