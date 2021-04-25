Opelousas rides for Autism Awareness

In honor of Autism Awareness Month in April, a bicycle ride was held Saturday in Opelousas.

"Light the City Up" was sponsored by Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon and Madison Thierry, the daughter of Judge Ledricka Johnson Thierry.

The free ride started at 7 p.m. from the Opelousas City Hall parking lot.

Kids and parents alike participated in the ride, along with the police department. Riders wore bright colors and glow necklaces to literally light the city up for autism awareness.

April is celebrated across the globe as World Autism Month, focusing on promoting awareness and inclusion.

