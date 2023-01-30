Opelousas Police seeks assistance in locating missing teen

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating Jauan Winbush, 16, of Opelousas.

Jauan left home during the late-night hours of January 28, 2023. He was reported as a runaway by a parent on January 29, 2023.

Jauan is a male, approximately 6'0" tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jauan has a braided twist hairstyle (as seen in the photo). It is unknown as to what clothing Jauan was wearing when he left home.

Jauan is believed to still be in the Opelousas area. Anyone with information about Jauan’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App).