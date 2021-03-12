Opelousas Police searching for armed robbery suspects

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in the armed robbery of several people near the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Creswell Lane in Opelousas.
According to OPD, the incidents occurred just after 7 p.m. on Thursday.
According to police, a vehicle of interest is a gold Buick with a temporary license plate and damage on the driver's side fender.
At least one suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The public is encouraged to contact OPD at 337-948-2500 if they have more information about the suspect.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers