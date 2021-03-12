Opelousas Police searching for armed robbery suspects

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in the armed robbery of several people near the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Creswell Lane in Opelousas.

According to OPD, the incidents occurred just after 7 p.m. on Thursday.

OPD

OPD

According to police, a vehicle of interest is a gold Buick with a temporary license plate and damage on the driver's side fender.

OPD

OPD

At least one suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The public is encouraged to contact OPD at 337-948-2500 if they have more information about the suspect.

