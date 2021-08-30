Watch
Opelousas, Eunice, Morgan City police departments phone lines down

Posted at 7:25 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 20:48:58-04

The phone lines are down at several police departments across Acadiana.

Opelousas

Phone Lines are down at the Opelousas Police Department. They are asking the citizens to call 911 if there is an emergency.

Eunice

Phone Lines are down at the Opelousas Police Department. We are asking the citizens to call 911 if you have an emergency. We are working to bring our phones back up real soon.

Morgan City

The Morgan City Police Department is experiencing problems with the telephone system. Call 911 if you have an emergency.

