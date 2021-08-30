Opelousas, Eunice, Morgan City police departments phone lines down

The phone lines are down at several police departments across Acadiana.

Opelousas

Eunice

Phone Lines are down at the Opelousas Police Department. We are asking the citizens to call 911 if you have an emergency. We are working to bring our phones back up real soon.

Morgan City

The Morgan City Police Department is experiencing problems with the telephone system. Call 911 if you have an emergency.