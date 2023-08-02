Opelousas Police: Person wanted in Madison Street shooting arrested

UPDATE: The suspect wanted in the April 14, 2023 shooting on Madison Street is now in custody according to the Opelousas Police Department.

Janiaya Lafleur, was arrested on July 29,2023 after being in a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle starting in West Baton Rouge Parish and ending in Point Coupee Parish.

Multiple agencies including an Angola chase team were involved in the apprehension of Lafleur.

Lafleur is currently being held at the Point Coupee Parish jail awaiting transfer to the St. Landry Parish jail where they will be charged with attempted second degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalites.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.

ORIGINAL STORY:

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the person responsible for the April 14 shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Madison Street. One male victim was injured in the incident.

According to Opelousas Police, information developed through a preliminary investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Janiaya A. Lafleur, 20, of Eunice.

The arrest warrant was issued for the following charges: 1 Count of Attempted Second Degree Murder 1 Count of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

The shooting was a result of a dispute between the victim and Lafleur over a mutual acquaintance.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information relatApril 14 shootinged to this shooting or the whereabouts of Janiaya A. Lafleur to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive up to a $1000 cash reward.