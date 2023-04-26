Opelousas Police: Man wanted in Madison Street shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the person responsible for the April 14 shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Madison Street. One male victim was injured in the incident.

According to Opelousas Police, information developed through a preliminary investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Janiaya A. Lafleur, 20, of Eunice.

The arrest warrant was issued for the following charges: 1 Count of Attempted Second Degree Murder 1 Count of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

The shooting was a result of a dispute between the victim and Lafleur over a mutual acquaintance.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information relatApril 14 shootinged to this shooting or the whereabouts of Janiaya A. Lafleur to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive up to a $1000 cash reward.