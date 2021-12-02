Opelousas Police make two arrests in connection with recent shootings

Opelousas Police have made two arrests in recent shooting incidents that have occurred in the city.

According to a spokesperson, the first arrest was made in relation to a shooting just after 10 p.m. on November 23 at a convenience store on W. Vine Street. Police say the store owner was asking two individuals to clear the parking lot and, as the owner walked back into the store, one of the suspects produced a handgun and fired several shots.

As the suspected shooter left the area, police say the suspect fired shots at a second victim's vehicle that was occupied by an adult and young child, striking the vehicle once. A residence on W. Vine Street occupied by one person was also struck. No one was injured.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Dakaylin Pete of Opelousas. He was arrested on December 1 after family members brought into the police department and is facing charges of attempted second degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The second arrest was related to a September 6 shooting near the intersection of Park Ave. and Park Circle just after 9 p.m. Police say one victim was struck during an exchange of gunfire between at least two other parties. One person involved was a 16-year-old juvenile who was taken into custody on September 8 on charges of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The second suspect, identified Thursday as 21-year-old Jaylen Alexander, was taken into custody while he was present for an unrelated court proceeding. He is facing charges of attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

"I would like to reinforce to the citizens of Opelousas that officers are daily doing everything possible to combat gun violence in and around our community and would like to ask the community to provide information that can add in combating gun violence on our streets," said OPD Chief Martin McLendon.

