The Opelousas police department is asking for public's assistance in locating a missing runaway teen.

14-year-old Ariel Sam is believed to still be in the Opelousas area.

Police say the last time Sam was in contact with her family was on October 6, 2021.

She is believed to be with a male, only known to her family as Tajh.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Opelousas Police 337-948-2500.