Opelousas Police investigating shooting that injured one

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 7 pm Monday in the 200 block of Elementary Lane.

Investigators say one adult female victim appeared to have received multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

According to officials, the initial investigation determined the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle on Elementary Lane when unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds into the vehicle.

Investigators are checking the area for any surveillance footage in the area.

The investigation is active, and more details will be released as they become available.