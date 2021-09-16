Opelousas Police investigating shooting on Redmond St., Nicole Lane

One person has been injured in a shooting in Opelousas, police confirm.

Officers are currently on the scene in the 1600 block of Redmond Street and Nicole Lane. One victim was brought to an area hospital with multiple wounds.

Police are viewing cameras in the area, OPD Chief Martin McLendon says.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

