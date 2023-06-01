Watch Now
Opelousas Police investigate exchange of gunfire, one injured

Posted at 8:42 PM, May 31, 2023
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and Cane Street.

According to Major Mark Guidry, one adult male victim was injured during the shooting and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim was struck once by gunfire in the lower extremities.

The injury did not appear to be life threatening, police say.

The initial investigation indicated that the victim may have been involved in an exchange of gunfire with another unknown subject.

According to OPD, a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.

