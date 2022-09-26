Opelousas Police investigate shooting incident at after-hours restaurant

Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the early morning hours at a local restaurant.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on September 24, 2022 Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Academy Street and Blanchard Street outside of an after-hours restaurant, locally known as "The Back".

According to authorities, one male victim had been shot, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle before Officers arrived on scene.

The victim was responsive, but considered in serious to life threatening condition.

At this time the investigation is active and no suspect information is available, according to Chief Martin McLendon

As more information becomes available it will be updated here.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

