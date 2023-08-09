Opelousas Police: Argument over four-wheeler leads to shooting, 2 arrested

The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Larcade Street stemming from a disturbance over an alleged stolen four-wheeler.

Just before 2:00pm, Louis Roy Jr, 39, of Arnaudville and Lionel J. Broussard, 37, of Lafayette were arguing over the stolen four-wheeler. The argument escalated when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired it at the other suspect.

The other party left to retrieve their handgun and fired back in self-defense according to Opelousas Police.

Officers located both suspects shortly after arriving on the scene. Both were arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have any information related to this shooting, contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.