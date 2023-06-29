Opelousas PD: North City Park shooting leaves one critically injured

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas Police responded to the scene of an apparent shooting incident in North City Park last night.

On June 28, 2023, just before 8 pm, Park Rangers contacted the Opelousas Police Department after discovering a male victim in the back of the park suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials report.

Emergency personnel arrived to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say the victim’s condition appeared to be critical.

The investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.