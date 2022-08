Opelousas, LA- Police officials need help locating 16-year-old Tyler Crowden of Opelousas.

Crowden was last seen by his parents on Aug. 19 and reported as a runaway by a parent on Aug. 24.

Tyler last made phone contact with his parents on Aug.22 and he is believed to still be in the area, although there's a chance he may be in Texas, said officials.

Anyone with information on Tyler Crowden's whereabouts is asked to contact Opelousas PD at 337-948-2500 or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.