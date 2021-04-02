Opelousas mayor responds to audit showing continuing issues

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor responded Thursday to an audit of the city's finances from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor that found while the city had made some improvements there were still some ongoing problems in the way the city conducts its business.

The audit, which was released on Monday, looked at the city's finances and operations for the fiscal year that ended August 31, 2020.

This year's audit shows lingering issues with paying bills on time, purchase orders and asset management.

Alsandor said that with the current plan in place, all his administration needs is time to turn things around.

"We are in better shape now than we were when we first came in," said Alsandor. "And we will be in a much better place next year when the next audit comes in. But, its going to take a continuing effort, a collaborative effort of all of us working together. And making sure we execute the plan we have put in place from a monetary stand point, but also from an operational stand point. And, if we can do that, the City of Opelousas will be on a path of upward climb and forwardness."

