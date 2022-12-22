Opelousas Mayor issues tips ahead of cold weather

Mayor Alsandor released the following:

The City of Opelousas will experience extremely cold temperatures in the area the next few days. Sustained cold temperatures and wind chill will cause exposed water pipes to freeze and burst. Even a tiny crack can unleash more than 200 gallons of water in a single day, but the extent of the damage won’t be obvious until pipes thaw.

The City of Opelousas is encouraging these simple practices to help with pipe protection on upcoming days with extended freezing temperatures.

Pipe areas of focus are in attics, garages and behind closed cabinet doors where pipes are vulnerable due to the unheated interior space.

Here are some prevention tips;

Outdoor Prevention:

• Disconnect drain and garden hoses from water faucets; this will help prevent the faucets from freezing

• Cover outside faucets with an insulating faucet cover

• If faucet covers cannot be found, wrap the faucet in T-shirts or rags, cover the fabric insulation with some plastic bags and then duct tape it into place

• Insulate and/or heat tape any exposed water piping located outside

Indoor Prevention:

• Insulate any exposed piping under sinks and inside cabinets

• Seal or caulk cracks near piping that could allow cold air in from the outside, such as dryer vents or water pipes

• Keep garage doors closed completely; this will keep cold air from entering the house

• Open cabinet doors to allow heat from the house to circulate and keep the pipes warm

What To Do If Your Pipes Freeze

One of the obvious signs that you have a frozen water pipe is when no water comes out of your faucet when you turn it on.

1. The best course of action is to contact a plumber so the pipe can be safely thawed and any ruptures repaired immediately

2. If your water pipes rupture and water is entering the house, use your private shutoff valve to turn off the water. If you do not have a private shutoff valve, or if you cannot find it, call the City of Opelousas Water Distribution for an emergency turn off at the meter.

For afterhours and weekends, call 337-948-2555 and/or 337-948-2558

Note: Please Do Not Allow Faucets to DRIP, This Will Help Maintain Water & Pressure Levels in The City.

Thank you for your cooperation, #StaySafeStayWarmOpelousas