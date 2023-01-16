Opelousas man indicted in October slaying

An Opelousas man has been indicted in connection with the October slaying of an Abbeville man.

Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, was indicted by a St. Landry Parish grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder, according to District Attorney Chad Pitre.

He's accused in connection with the October shooting death of Ryan'Trayvian Darby. He was found shot to death in the 100 block of South Academy Street in Opelousas.

Shelvin will arraigned in February. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.