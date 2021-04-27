Opelousas man arrested, accused of attempted murder

An Opelousas man has been arrested on numerous charges, including attempted murder, in connection with an estranged girlfriend.

Joseph Bell, 39, was booked with Attempted Second-degree Murder, Simple Burglary, Violation of protective order, Aggravated burglary and Simple assault.

He's accused in connection with an April 5 incident. Police say he was following an estranged girlfriend and demanded that she get in his car. She refused, and he then allegedly got into her vehicle took some personal items.

Police allege he then followed the victim and began firing shots into the air. At one point, police say he aimed and directed fire toward her vehicle, hitting it once.

Bell is also accused of forcing his way into her home on April 22. She then filed for a restraining order against him, and warrants were issued for his arrest.