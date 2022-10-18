Opelousas man accused of possessing pipe bomb, child porn

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested an Opelousas man and booked him with possession of an explosive device and child pornography.

Michael Roy Williams, 57, was booked with Manufacture and Possession of a Bomb last week. He was out on bond at the time, having been booked October 11 with 15 counts of possession of child pornography, deputies say.

Narcotics officers got a tip last Friday that Williams was making a bomb at his house, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.

Detectives got a warrant, and went to Williams' house, and did some surveillance. They saw Williams go to a local convenience store, and they stopped him in the parking lot. They talked to him, and Williams allegedly admitted that he had made a pipe bomb and that it was at his house.

Detectives went to the house, found the pipe bomb and called in the bomb techs to make sure it was safe. Then they took Williams to jail and booked him.