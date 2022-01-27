Opelousas man accused of cockfighting

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – A 51-year-old Opelousas man is accused of multiple cockfighting charges.

On January 26, 2022, the St. Landry Parish Animal Control received an anonymous tip indicating an active and in-progress event at the 100 block of Leroy Brooks Road in the Opelousas area. Animal Control requested the assistance of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrived in the area and patrolled Leroy Brooks Road. As deputies approached the residence, it was noted that several cages were on the north side of the residence and numerous vehicles were parked in front. As deputies pulled up at the residence, individuals exited the residence, entered their vehicles, and immediately left the scene.

Animal Control Agents and Sheriff's Office deputies then came into contact with Alexander Ursin, who advised that he was the owner of the residence. Ursin stated that he was boxing roosters, not fighting them, Guidroz stated. Law enforcement officials advised Ursin that rooster boxing is illegal.

Upon further investigation of the residence by deputies and agents, it was discovered that a wooden-style box with a dirt-covered floor was inside of the residence and what appeared to be fresh blood was located on the interior walls of the boxed arena and dry dirt, according to Sheriff Guidroz. Numerous roosters and hens were in wooden boxes and cages throughout the residence.

Twenty roosters and hens were confiscated from the residence by Animal Control agents.

Alexander Paul Ursin was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on cockfighting charges.

Bond has not been set.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel