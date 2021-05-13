Opelousas man accused of attempted murder following April drive-by-shooting

OPELOUSAS. La. - Police arrested a 21-year-old Opelousas man for his involvement in an April shooting on Park Avenue.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Opelousas Police Department served an arrest warrant on Antonio D’Anthony King, Jr. for charges of assault by drive-by shooting, and attempted first-degree murder (two counts), according to Major Mark Guidry, spokesperson for the Department.

The matter is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Both victims in that shooting were treated and have since been released from in-patient medical care.

