Opelousas Junior High to go virtual tomorrow

Students at Opelousas Junior High School will pivot to remote learning Monday,

January 10, 2022, due to several staff members out on quarantine or isolating due to Covid 19. In-person learning will resume Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Students are to log in to their Google Classroom and follow their regular class schedule. Any student who does not have a Chromebook can report to school Monday morning to pick one up. Staff members who are not in isolation/quarantine will deliver instruction from the school building.

"Please note that while we have an obligation to ensure all community members' health, safety, and welfare, we also must protect the privacy of individuals affected by this virus," a message from the school system states.

Please contact the school if you have questions regarding school closures, officials say.

Another school in the parish also will be virtual for several days this week; to read more click here.

