St. Landry Charter goes virtual until Thursday

St. Landry Charter School will pivot to virtual learning tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Due to the rising numbers in COVID cases and utilizing an abundance of caution, St. Landry Charter School will transition to virtual learning, Monday, January 10th through Wednesday January 12th," a message from the school states.
Here's the information they provided:
- Chromebooks, materials, and schedule of classes have been sent home
- Staff reports to work to conduct virtual learning
- Call the school at (337)943-0954 if you should have any questions
- In person classes will resume Thursday, January 13th