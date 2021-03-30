Opelousas hospital receives grant to discourage tobacco use in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas General Health System Foundation received a grant Tuesday from Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center to encourage quitting tobacco and address other community needs in an effort to improve the overall health of St. Landry Parish residents.

According to a release, OGHSF will receive up to $60,000 per year from now through April 2025 to develop and implement a five-year strategic plan that incorporates policies, systems, and environmental changes that will educate both leaders and the general public about the dangers of tobacco use and provide resources for quitting.

The strategic plan is not limited only to quitting and preventing tobacco as it will be an assessment of the health needs of the parish, the release states.

OGHSF plans to execute the deliverables of this grant through a collaboration with Healthy St. Landry, an affiliate of the Foundation. Healthy St. Landry is comprised of a diverse group of community stakeholders who have worked since 2018 to create a healthier St. Landry for all.

The grant is part of a collaboration between SWLAHEC and Well-Ahead Louisiana, which is the chronic disease prevention and healthcare access arm of the state Department of Health.

