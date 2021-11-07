Opelousas held drive-by parade for veterans and soldiers

Ahead of Veteran's Day, one Veteran says he feels appreciated after a drive-by parade took place honoring those who served our country.
In Opelousas, Veterans and two soldiers, who recently returned home, gathered at Park Vista for a parade to take in the respects of those passing by.
A soldier from the U.S. Army tells KATC, "It feels really good to be appreciated. I'm a more humble person. I don't really do publicity, but I do feel appreciated to have a community that backs me up on anything that I do."
For more Veteran's Day events, go to www.KATC.com.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers