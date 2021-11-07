Watch
Opelousas held drive-by parade for veterans and soldiers

Opelousas held drive-by parade for veterans and soldiers
Posted at 11:16 PM, Nov 06, 2021
Ahead of Veteran's Day, one Veteran says he feels appreciated after a drive-by parade took place honoring those who served our country.

In Opelousas, Veterans and two soldiers, who recently returned home, gathered at Park Vista for a parade to take in the respects of those passing by.

A soldier from the U.S. Army tells KATC, "It feels really good to be appreciated. I'm a more humble person. I don't really do publicity, but I do feel appreciated to have a community that backs me up on anything that I do."

For more Veteran's Day events, go to www.KATC.com.

