Opelousas first responders to ball for a cause

Opelousas first responders will be facing off in a game of basketball to raise money for school supplies for the local youth this month.

Opelousas Police Department will play against the Opelousas Fire Department on Saturday, July 31.

Their obligation, according to Opelousas Police Facebook page, "what about the children," they say.

The event will take place at 814 East Laurent Street at 4 P.M. on July 31. Tickets for the event are $5.

They invite the public to come out and support a great cause.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel