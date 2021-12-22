Opelousas family lose everything in house fire days before Christmas

A family in Opelousas is homeless for the holidays after their home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

The Breaux family says they’re saddened by the loss of their home just days after opening presents.

Their living room is now burned and filled with ashes.

“It was scary. I had to hurry up, wake up and go grab the baby and get out the house as fast as we could,” daughter Alasiah Breaux said.

Eight family members were in this home at around 7:00 Monday morning. That's when they say they woke up to flames filling their home.

Their father says a space heater near their Christmas tree could have been the cause of the fire.

“I was confused, I was walking into work when she called me and it didn't ... I don’t know, it still doesn’t feel real. I woke up this morning thinking it was going to be over with and it wasn’t,” dad Michael Breaux said.

Just days ago, Breaux's children opened their Christmas presents, which are now gone.

“It sucks. The night before last, we let them open up their presents and everything. And everything they got, they lost,” Michael said.

Although the family made it out safely, the family's cat, Luca, died in the fire.

With the holidays approaching, the Breauxs say the most important thing is having each other, as they remember everything shared in their home.

If you would like to donate to the Breaux family click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel