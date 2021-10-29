Opelousas couple celebrates their 93rd and 94th birthdays

An Opelousas couple that were once avid skiers are now celebrating their 93 and 94 year-old birthdays.

Paul and Mary have been married for 71 years and are still a very vibrant couple, they say.

Their daughter, Ann Dugal, says they loved to go camping in their motor home and successfully traveled the whole United States.

Paul's career was at one time selling farm equipment, and Mary was a teacher.

Their caregivers arranged a small celebration for family and friends today for their beloved patients.

Their gesture: a happy birthday sign to announce to passersby of their momentous celebration as a couple.

Happy Birthday to Paul and Mary!

