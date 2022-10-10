Opelousas Chief: Please "save your son's life"

After a week of gun violence in Opelousas, Chief Martin McLendon is asking parents to "save your son's life" by letting police know what is happening in their neighborhoods.

Five different people were wounded in the shootings, he said.

"We are determined to confront and arrest any persons that is causing violence to erupt in our neighborhoods. Citizens are asked to call in anything they see or hear so that we can combat this," the chief says. "Lastly I want to plead with parents and concerned citizens to understand that all of these shootings involve young men. Please try and save your sons life from prison or death by calling Opelousas Police Department if you have a sense of something happening in your neighborhoods."

The chief says "the entire department have been placed on high alert with night patrolling to focus strictly on gun violence and to get in the areas where the possible suspects are. In addition to this, our city surveillance cameras will be installed throughout strategic locations to help assist and identify persons who are causing harm to our citizens."

Here's the list of incidents that occurred in the city over the past week, provided by the chief:

On October 3: Shots fired in the 1300 block of Park View Drive; a 29-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound in this case.

Reports of shots fired in the Ina Clare Drive area. No evidence found.

1300 block of Gloston Street, multiple rounds fired hitting a home and car. No injuries. Warrant for suspect is active.

On October 4: Multiple gunshots fired by several suspects that can be seen walking in the area and fleeing after the shooting. One person was transported to the hospital with several gunshot wounds. None were life threatening. Officers are working leads in this case to identify the suspects.

On October 5: Reports of shots fired in the area of Colorado and Blanchard Avenue. Victim at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the right arm. One person was arrested and booked with Illegal Carrying of Weapons after seeing walking with a rifle. It is not know at this time if he is the shooter in this complaint.

On October 6: Reports of shots fired in the Patsy Street area but no evidence found in that area. Reports of shots fired Cheney and Oak Streets area but no evidence found in that area.

On October 7: Suspects fired from a vehicle, hitting a targeted apartment in addition to two other homes in the area. No injuries to persons. Video surveillance is available and is being reviewed.

On October 8: Reports of gunshots heard in the Arkansas Ave and Blanchard Street area. No evidence of gunshots in that area.

Gunshots reported at Leo and Larry streets. Two persons are being treated for gunshot wounds. Two apartments were hit by gunfire. No suspects at this time.