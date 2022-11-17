Opelousas blocked from north to south after train collides with vehicle

Opelousas Police officers are on the scene of an accident involving a train and a vehicle at the intersection of Raymond Street and the Railroad Crossing.

According to Police Chief Martin McLendon, it appears the vehicle stalled on the tracks and the driver was unable to get it into gear. The occupants were able to exit the vehicle before the collision, avoiding any injury.

The entire city is blocked going from north to south, authorities say.

Opelousas Police are urging drivers to use the Prudhomme Lane extension and utilize I-49 to go either north or south.

At this time, the status and condition of the train has not been released.

As more information becomes available, the story will be updated here.

According to Chief McLendon, traffic is estimated to be stalled at all railroad crossings up to 2 hours.

